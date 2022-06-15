Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Decreases By 36.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 2,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter worth $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $9,750,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
