Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Expands By 84.4%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TISI opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Team by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Team by 2,191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Team by 7,047.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

