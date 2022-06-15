Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Drops By 43.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 23,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

