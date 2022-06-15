Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declines By 38.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GIM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 303,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.