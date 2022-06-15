Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Decreases By 35.3%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAB remained flat at $$6.24 on Wednesday. 779,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,786. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

