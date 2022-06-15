Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Decreases By 53.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,281,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,348,000.

EAD remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 198,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,255. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

