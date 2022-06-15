Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Expands By 37.2%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 206,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

