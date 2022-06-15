Short Interest in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Declines By 38.1%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 1,460,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.