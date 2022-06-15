SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) fell 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.45. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

