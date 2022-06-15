SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 12.8%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) fell 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.45. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

