Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

