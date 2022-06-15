Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.34

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 5344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,512. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

