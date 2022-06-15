Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Sims has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.99.

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.