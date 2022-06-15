Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

