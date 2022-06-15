SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $117.42

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.42 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 1531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

