Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 186,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,265,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skillz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.