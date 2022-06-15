Skycoin Trading Up 24.1% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $13,057.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00412482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,985.44 or 1.64200184 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.