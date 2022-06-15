SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,256 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 134,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

