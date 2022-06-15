SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.27. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,858. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 16.20 and a 52 week high of 21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

