SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,854,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

