SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

