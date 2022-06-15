SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,164. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $312.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

