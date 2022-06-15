SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,165 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 20,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

