SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,440 Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.72% of SPAC and New Issue ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPCX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.