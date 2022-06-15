SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 138.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

