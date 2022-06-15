Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($59.56) to €56.03 ($58.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.767 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

