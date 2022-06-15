Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,032 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned 0.05% of Snap worth $41,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $125,811,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $186,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,730 shares of company stock worth $42,796,679 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

