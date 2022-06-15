Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $235.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

