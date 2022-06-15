Snowball One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,060.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $133,203.00 and $1,060.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00425411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00053348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,676,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,480 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

