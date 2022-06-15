SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,984.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $371,158.81 and $1,984.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

