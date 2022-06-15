Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,397. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

