Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $162.00. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.57.

Get Soitec alerts:

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.