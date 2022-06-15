Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477,190 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up about 1.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

