Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,000,891 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 100.0% of Sozo Ventures GP I L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

PLTR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 948,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,543,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.