SparksPay Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $15,834.41 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000428 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,334,256 coins and its circulating supply is 11,044,053 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.