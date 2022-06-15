SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.83

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 87938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.