SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.11

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 66565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.