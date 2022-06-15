SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.69

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 43103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

