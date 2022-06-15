SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.82

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 4034204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

