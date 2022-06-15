Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00407052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.84 or 1.66512697 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

