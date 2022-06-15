Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.53

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 331881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $3,286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

