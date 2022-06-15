Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 20,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,399. The stock has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

