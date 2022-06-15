SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Roblox accounts for 4.6% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roblox by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 199,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,123,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

