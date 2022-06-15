SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Tesla makes up about 3.8% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.89. 125,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $698.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $831.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $918.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

