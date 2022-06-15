SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,900 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Roku comprises approximately 1.8% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,563. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

