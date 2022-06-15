SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,200 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.4% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 84.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

