SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.0% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 43,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,708,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

