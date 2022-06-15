SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Twilio makes up about 2.9% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,565. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

