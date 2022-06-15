SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. JD.com comprises about 2.3% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 51,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288,740. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

