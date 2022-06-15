SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 2.1% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

