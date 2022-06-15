Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $146.5-148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

